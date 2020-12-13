David Silva starts on the bench against his old club as Real Sociedad take on Eibar

Real Sociedad take on Eibar at Anoeta this afternoon in an all-Basque affair.

La Real could go top of La Liga with a win given Atletico Madrid‘s loss in the Madrid derby last night, while Eibar could jump from 13th to as high as seventh.

La Real come into the game emotionally and physically drained following their massive Europa League clash with Napoli in Italy last Thursday. The Basque side qualified for the last 32 of the competition in dramatic late style.

Eibar, by contrast, haven’t played since last Monday. It’ll be a challenge for La Real to really push for victory. They’ve drawn their last two league games, against Alaves and Villarreal.

The hosts do welcome back David Silva to the matchday squad, however, with their playmaker returning to the bench after a period out. Mikel Oyarzabal still hasn’t recovered from his injury.

Should Silva come on, he’ll mark his return to first team action by playing against his former club. Silva spent 2004/05 on loan at Eibar while on the books at Valencia.

The lineups are out for this afternoon's all-Basque affair. David Silva starts on the bench against his former club while Real Sociedad captain Mikel Oyarzabal hasn't recovered from injury in time to partake. pic.twitter.com/jfpWWoA25T — footballespana (@footballespana_) December 13, 2020

Featured image courtesy of La Liga Lowdown.