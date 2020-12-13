Barcelona teenage Konrad de la Fuente in line for La Liga debut against Levante

Barcelona’s highly rated teenage star Konrad de la Fuente could make his La Liga debut in their weekend clash with Levante.

The 19-year old has enjoyed a meteoric rise through the club’s famed La Masia Academy after joining from local Catalan side Club de Futbol Damm in 2013.

He was promoted to the Barcelona B team at the start of the 2019/20 season before making his senior international debut for the United States in friendly action last month against Wales.

He has been included in matchday squads for league games by Koeman this season, but he is yet to feature under the Dutchman in domestic action.

However, after being handed brief cameos in the Champions League in recent weeks, he looks certain to be named in the squad against Paco Lopez’s side.

According to the front page of Sunday’s edition of Mundo Deportivo, the Florida born winger is certain to see some action against Levante, either as a starter or a substitute option.