Zinedine Zidane hails derby heroes as Real Madrid beat Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane was full of praise for his players as they secured a vital La Liga 2-0 derby win over Atletico Madrid.

A dominant performance from Los Blancos inflicted Atletico’s first La Liga defeat of the campaign, as Casemiro’s header, and a second half own goal from Jan Oblak, sealed the three points.

Despite outstanding performances from certain Real players on the night, Zidane claimed the team effort was the decisive factor, as his team closed the title gap on Diego Simeone’s visitors.

“They (the team) are great,” he told a post math interview with Diario AS.

“You can speak about Kroos, Modric, Karim, but Lucas Vázquez, Carvajal, our captain Ramos were excellent.

“Everyone played their part and the good thing about all this is that we are recovering everyone.”

That result brings Real right back into the La Liga title race in the final weeks of 2020 with a newly created three point gap behind Atletico and second place Real Sociedad.

Atletico and Real Sociedad face each other in a vital clash before the end of the calendar year, whilst Zidane’s team face Athletic Bilbao, Eibar, Granada and Elche in the coming weeks.