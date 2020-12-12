Xavi recalls touching exchange with Iker Casillas after his heart-attack while playing for Porto

Xavi and Iker Casillas lined up against each other for Barcelona and Real Madrid for well over a decade while playing and winning together for La Roja.

They shared a partnership and a rivalry on the pitch but off it they’ve always been friends, especially since they both called it a day on their playing careers.

The Movistar+ documentary on the life of Casillas currently airing has shed light on a beautiful moment the two shared just recently, carried by Diario AS.

Casillas suffered a heart attack while playing for Porto, his then-club, in May 2019, and Xavi got in touch to ask how he was.

“I wrote to him through Instagram when I saw that he was online,” Xavi recalled. He wrote “Iker, just tell me that you’re fine”. Casillas responded “Pelopo [Xavi’s nickname], it was like this,” adding the skull emoji.

Aside from five years with Porto, Casillas spent his entire 22-year senior career with Madrid, 16 of which he spent as Spain’s goalkeeper.

Xavi has won, amongst many others, eight La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues.

Casillas won five La Liga titles, three Champions Leagues and one Primeira Liga, amongst many other titles.

Both were integral parts of the Spanish side that won two European Championships and the 2010 World Cup.

Featured image courtesy of Diario AS.