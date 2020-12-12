WATCH: Dani Carvajal wonder goal puts Real Madrid 2-0 up over Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid look to be cruising to a 2-0 La Liga derby win at home to rivals Atletico Madrid.

Top scorer Karim Benzema missed two early chances to put Zinedine Zidane’s side in front in the opening quarter of an hour, before Casemiro finally edged them in front.

The Brazilian rose highest from Toni Kroos’ corner on 15 minutes and planted a firm header past Jan Oblak.

Atletico boss Diego Simeone opted to make a trio of half time substitutions to try an inject some much needed life into his side after the restart.

However, Los Blancos continued to dominate as full back Dani Carvajal lashed home a second goal on 63 minutes.

The Spanish international found himself in space on the edge of the Atletico box, as Saul Niguez only half cleared Kroos’ free kick and unleashed a rocket of an effort the deflected home via Oblak and the post.

An absolute ROCKET from Dani Carvajal! 🚀 Such a pure strike from the Real Madrid defender 💥 pic.twitter.com/E2BBTIBuWy — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) December 12, 2020

Image via Real Madrid CF on Twitter