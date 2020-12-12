WATCH: Casemiro puts Real Madrid 1-0 up in Madrid derby with Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid have cruised into a deserved early 1-0 lead in their Madrid derby clash with rivals Atletico Madrid.

Brazilian international Casemiro headed Zinedine Zidane’s side into a 15th minute lead as he powered home from Toni Kroos’ whipped corner.

Los Blancos have dominated the opening stages at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano against their city neighbours, with Karim Benzema missing two brilliant early chances to open the scoring, before Casemiro’s header.

The former French international forced a brilliant stop from Jan Oblak on 11 minutes as the Slovenian stopper pawed his strike on to the post.

Benzema hits the post! 💥 A promising start for Real Madrid but Jan Oblak's fingertips and the upright denied them there 😮 pic.twitter.com/OSNSEAYgmd — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) December 12, 2020

He was then inches away from finding the net less than a minute later but he could not get a clean connection on Dani Carvajal’s deep back post cross.

Real Madrid do have an excellent home La Liga record against Diego Simeone’s side with an unbeaten run of four games stretching back to 2016.

Image via Real Madrid CF on Twitter