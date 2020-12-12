Valencia and Athletic Club play out pulsating 2-2 draw at Mestalla

Valencia and Athletic Club played out a pulsating 2-2 draw on Saturday afternoon at Mestalla.

The result leaves the pair level on points in tenth and eleventh respectively although Valencia have played a game more.

Athletic saw more of the ball, had more shots on target and recorded ten corners while Valencia had more shots off target.

Carlos Soler gave the hosts a lead through a penalty kick in the 26th minute before Asier Villalibre got the visitors back on level terms five minutes shy of the hour mark.

Another penalty was scored 11 minutes from time through Athletic’s Raul Garcia only for Valencia’s Manuel Vallejo to strike back and make it 2-2 four minutes later.

Next up for Valencia is a trip to Barcelona before they face Sevilla at Mestalla. Athletic travel to the capital to face Real Madrid on Tuesday evening before welcoming Huesca to the Basque Country on Friday night.

