Ronald Koeman: “We have to improve concentration and defend with more intensity”

Barcelona‘s 2-0 defeat at the hands of Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus this past week was worrying to say the least.

The result meant that Barcelona finished second in their group and will now face a difficult draw for the last 16 of the Champions League.

It’s been compounded by poor domestic performance. Barcelona lost 2-1 to newly-promoted Cadiz last weekend and currently sit ninth in La Liga, sandwiched between Real Betis and Valencia. The Blaugrana face Levante tomorrow evening.

Noise around coach Ronald Koeman‘s position has been beginning to increase, with many questioning his rigid adherence to a 4-2-3-1 as well as his control over the players. Rumours have surfaced that many are beginning to lose faith in him.

For Koeman, however, individual errors and defensive fragility are undoing the good work they have achieved, and the system in place helps rather than hinders the talent at his disposal.

What’s more, the institutional and financial crisis enveloping the club is continuing to their mediocre sporting performance.

“We have to improve concentration and defend with more intensity,” Koeman said in comments carried by Diario Sport. “I’m not talking about the system. We conceded eleven goals and they are penalties, individual errors.

“We are the team that has created the most opportunities in the league and that’s thanks to the system. We have players like Messi, Pedri and Griezmann who need space and freedom. And we look the best for these players with this system.

“I think the players believe in me. If not, I couldn’t work. We are trying to improve things. There is enough time to react, but after these last few results you have to face up to it.

“We are in a difficult moment at the club, not only sporting. There are many more things. We look for the best in every way. I see the squad is keen and wants to improve. They know where we have to go. You cannot change in two days, you have to work to improve.”

