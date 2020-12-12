Ronald Koeman considering changing things up at Barcelona

Ronald Koeman is willing to change and adapt his system in order to find success at Barcelona according to a report in Diario Sport.

The Dutchman has proven ever since he took over that he has his own ideas about how the team should be run as well as the ability to rectify issues that arise.

Now that his first hundred days has passed in the job he has a clearer picture of the situation and has gotten to know the players at his disposal.

Koeman is said to have drawn up a roadmap that he believes will launch Barcelona in both La Liga and the Champions League.

The absence of a pre-season had a significant impact in his preparations as he’s been unable to implement his ideas and build relationships with the players before the season and having instead to work week-by-week.

He’s given opportunities to players who he felt deserved it, while also remaining conscious of the need to build a settled starting lineup, a recognisable eleven. For Koeman, the settling-in period has been and went. He knows what he’s dealing with now.

The Dutch coach’s favoured system remains 4-2-3-1 but he’s been unable to find players of a consistent profile to populate it. He’s hesitant to use 4-3-3, but hasn’t completely closed the door on it. Koeman is said to be considering trying it and giving important roles to Philippe Coutinho, Pedri and Francisco Trincao.

