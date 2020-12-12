Real Madrid target in high demand by both Manchester clubs

Real Madrid target Erling Haaland is in high demand by both Manchester clubs according to a report in Diario AS.

Manchester United and Manchester City lock horns today in the Manchester derby, with both clubs in very different situations. What they share in common, however, is an interest in Haaland.

United view him as the best solution to their sporting crisis while City see him to be the ideal replacement for Sergio Aguero, whose contract ends in June. Rumours have surfaced linking him with a return to Argentine side Independiente.

Both have long held an interest in the Norwegian, but their determination has said to have increased in recent times. Most European clubs had figured that Haaland would stay at Borussia Dortmund until 2022, when there is a verbal agreement that allows him to leave for around €75m.

Both Manchester clubs, however, are considering trying to sign him this summer for a fee that would be much higher. This will raise alarm bells at Madrid.

The word from the Spanish capital has been that Los Blancos were planning to try to bring in Kylian Mbappe this summer before going for Haaland in 2022, and it’s unknown whether they’d have the financial strength in this climate to challenge City and United this summer.

Featured image courtesy of TalkSport.