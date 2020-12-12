PSG defender could be Victor Font’s first signing for Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain defender Juan Bernat has been identified by Victor Font as a potential first signing should he be chosen as president of Barcelona in the upcoming elections.

The economic situation at the club has complicated the possibility of major signings in January, as well as the fact that the elections are scheduled just a week before the transfer window closes.

The electoral race, normally focused on promising big signings, has instead honed in upon the detail of projects and club models.

There are, however, a number of interesting players who end their contracts this coming summer and can negotiate freely from the first of January.

Bernat is one such case according to Onda Cero and carried by Mundo Deportivo. 27 years old and currently unable to play due to a torn ACL in his left knee, he’s been identified by Font’s team as a potential competitor to Jordi Alba at left-back.

Bernat and Alba actually share the same representative, Vicente Fores. Conversations with the agent are fluid and their good relationship could facilitate the Spaniard’s arrival to Camp Nou.

Featured image courtesy of PSG Talk.