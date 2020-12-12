Koke admits Atletico Madrid were second best in Real Madrid derby defeat

Atletico Madrid skipper Koke admitted his side were second best in their 2-0 Madrid derby defeat at Real Madrid.

Casemiro’s first half header and an own goal from Jan Oblak secured a win for Zinedine Zidane’s side, with Diego Simeone’s visitors losing their first league game of the year.

Los Rojiblancos struggled to maintain any intensity on the night as Joao Felix and Luis Suarez failed to make any inroads on the Real Madrid defence.

“It is a tough and difficult defeat to take,” he told a post match interview with Marca.

“In the first half we were not in the game, in the second we did perform better.

“But this is football, and we have to continue. La Liga is very long and we are still up there at the top.

“They have played better and bee more intense.

“It is time to reflect and see we have not done well, we must improve on it and continue.”

Defeat against their cross city foes has cut Atletico Madrid’s lead at the top to just a point with Real Madrid now up to third, with a three point gap behind Simeone’s team.

Real Sociedad can overhaul Atletico if they win at home to Eibar this weekend with Simeone’s team facing La Real on December 22.

Image via Marca