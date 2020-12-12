Huesca beat Alaves to record their first victory of the season

A second-half strike proved enough to deliver struggling Huesca their first win of the league season.

Their 1-0 victory over Alaves lifted them from the bottom of the table above Osasuna and just two points from safety.

For Alaves it amounts to their fifth defeat of the season and sees them sit in 14th, three points clear of the drop zone.

The hosts thought they had found a breakthrough in the 48th minute through Shinji Okazaki, only for it to be disallowed.

Come the 66th minute, however, there was nothing wrong with Javi Ontiveros‘ eventual winner.

Next up for Huesca is a trip to the Basque Country to face Athletic Club, before the visit of Levante.

Alaves travel to Galicia to face the revitalised Celta Vigo before welcoming Eibar to Mendizorroza for an all-Basque affair that will be treated with great importance by both parties.

