Barcelona set to receive additional €2m due to variable in Nelson Semedo deal

Given the news that Nelson Semedo started for Wolves against Aston Villa today, Barcelona will receive an additional €2m due to the fulfilment of a variable included in the deal that took him to the Premier League.

Barcelona sold Semedo to Wolves for an initial fee of €30m according to Caught Offside with a further €10m included in the deal in variable add-ons.

Citing a report from Mundo Deportivo around the time of the deal, €2m was scheduled to be paid out on the condition of Semedo making ten appearances for Wolves, with the remaining €8m conditional on qualification for the Europa League.

The €2m fee will be very welcome for Barcelona, with the Catalan club suffering from the financial impact of Covid-19 more than most.

The Blaugrana are in the midst of economic, sporting and institutional trouble, but will hope that injections of capital like this alongside the forthcoming presidential elections will help the club return to the correct path.

Featured image courtesy of Eurosport.