Vinicius Junior recalls his first Madrid derby: “They fouled me more than 20 times and they tried to bite me!”

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior has recalled his first Madrid derby against Atletico Madrid ahead of this weekend’s crunch La Liga tie.

Whilst the Brazilian made his first-team debut for Los Blancos as a substitute in the scoreless draw against Atleti on 29 September but 27 priors to that, he had played for Madrid’s Castilla team against Los Rojiblancos.

Real Madrid news is now dominated by talk of the game and Los Blancos face the possibility of slipping nine points off the pace at the top of the league should they fall to defeat at Atleti.

Vinicius revealed in quotes carried by Marca: “I thought the rivalry was more between the first teams, but they (Atleti’s B team) fouled me more than 20 times and they tried to bite me! At the time I thought it could not be anything, but then you see the video and he did try to bite me. And I was booked!

“Since I came to Real Madrid I have never lost against Atletico, I hope that my career will continue.”

The 20-year-old has already won three different trophies at Los Blancos, adding last season’s La Liga title to the Spanish Supercopa and FIFA Club World Cup.

Vinicius has made a total of 85 first-team appearances for Madrid, scoring 12 goals, and has become an important first-team squad member in recent times.