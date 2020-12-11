Philippe Coutinho offers Barcelona fitness boost ahead of Levante clash

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman is set to include Philippe Coutinho in his matchday squad to host Levante in La Liga this weekend.

The Brazilian international was granted permission to miss training in midweek to attend the birth of his new son.

Initial speculation over why Coutinho missed Thursday’s training session hinted at an injury which prevented him from making a substitute appearance in the 3-0 Champions League loss to Juventus.

However, as per reports from Diario AS, the former Liverpool man was granted compassionate leave, and will now rejoin the squad.

Coutinho has played a peripheral role for Koeman this season after returning to the club in the summer following his loan stint at Bayern Munich.

Injuries and a dip in form have restricted him to six league starts in 2020/21, but with a mounting absentee list and a busy end to 2020, Koeman could bring him back into his plans.

La Blaugrana host Paco Lopez’s side at the Camp Nou on December 13, with the Catalans looking to secure their first league win this month.