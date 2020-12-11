Paris Saint-Germain put price on Neymar Junior

Paris Saint-Germain are said to have made it clear that they’re not going to allow Neymar Junior to leave on a free transfer even if they fail to agree a contract renewal according to Diario Sport.

The Brazilian’s current deal expires in the summer of 2022, which means that this coming summer will be the last one the French club could sell the player for a substantial fee.

According to L’Equipe, the minimum fee that PSG would consider selling Neymar for would be €100m, a sum that would be out of the question for Barcelona, for example.

As far as they’re concerned, the price is out there on the market and there’s no need for rumour and incessant chatter.

PSG are said to be optimistic about their chances of renewing his deal and hope him to be a PSG player during the Qatar World Cup in 2022.

The French club are also optimistic about retaining the services of Kylian Mbappe, heavily linked with Real Madrid.

The economic crisis birthed from Covid-19 has benefited PSG in many ways as their major European rivals lack the financial muscle to prize their key assets from the club.

Featured image courtesy of Sky Sports.