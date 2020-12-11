Kevin-Prince Boateng tips Lionel Messi to swap Barcelona for Napoli

Former Barcelona midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has encouraged La Blaugrana skipper Lionel Messi to join Serie A side Napoli in 2021.

Messi’s future remains a huge source of speculation within Barcelona news in recent weeks, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season.

The Argentinian reluctantly agreed to stay in Catalonia ahead of the start of the 2020/21 season after his exit was blocked by an expired exit clause at the Camp Nou.

He has been linked with moves to Manchester City and Paris-Saint Germain, but Boateng believes Napoli should make a move if there is a potential to lure Messi to Italy in the coming months.

“Messi should go to Napoli after his contract with Barça expires in June 2021,” he told an interview with ESPN, reported via Mundo Deportivo.

“He could say ‘I would like to honour Maradona’s No. 10 and go and play a year or two at Naples, without thinking about money, but the heart.

“It would be like a movie. He would have to go training by helicopter, because people would eat him alive and he would be very happy.”

Messi’s future at Barcelona is unlikely to be resolved before the end of 2020, with the club set to open talks on a possible extension in 2021.

However, the 33-year old will delay a decision on formally confirming where his future lies until the end of the campaign, with Ronald Koeman forced to wait.