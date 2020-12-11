Former Real Madrid star backs Luka Modric for Los Blancos stay

Former Real Madrid striker Davor Suker has called on the club to confirm a new contract for Luka Modric.

Suker, who won the La Liga title in 1997 during his playing career in Madrid, is currently the federation president of the Croatian FA.

The 52-year old told an interview Diario AS that speculation over Modric’s future should be ended by the offer of a new deal.

Modric’s current deal at the Santiago Bernabeu expires at the end of the season, with the ex Tottenham man open minded on where his future lies in 2021, with his preference to remain in Spain.

“Modric is a leader, a number one, both in the world and in Croatia,” Suker said.

“He is a faithful player, physically he is very powerful, and his performances in the last few matches, in La Liga and the Champions League, show this .

“He must continue at Real Madrid, and hopefully he will play for Madrid for many more years, but the last word is for the coach club directors.”

Modric has re-established himself in Zinedine Zidane’s starting XI in recent weeks after playing a reduced role at the back end of last season.

The 35-year old was ever present for Zidane in his first spell at the club, with an impressive haul of four Champions League titles and two La Liga winners medals during his time in Madrid.