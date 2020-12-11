David Alaba edges closer to Real Madrid move

David Alaba‘s situation with Bayern Munich has reached the point of no return according to Marca, with the Austrian moving closer and closer to achieving his ambition of a move away.

Real Madrid have made it clear that they won’t make any move for Alaba until they’re legally able to do so, which contractually will be January 1st.

Alaba and his representatives were said to have given Bayern a deadline of December 1st to accede to his financial demands, but the date passed without such an agreement forthcoming.

To him, the situation is now past the point of no return and he’s looking ahead to a future with a new club.

Madrid will be joined by Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea in the race for his signature.

Alaba’s desire is thought to be to play in Spain, and given Barcelona‘s financial situation Los Blancos stand alone in being able to take on a wage expected to be in the region of €10m per season.

Featured image courtesy of Bundesliga.