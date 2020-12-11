Barcelona players agree wage cuts to save club €172m

Barcelona players have agreed on the club’s implemented pay cuts which will defer payments of €172m for this season.

The Blaugrana confirmed that an agreement had been struck late last month with €122m of immediate payments deferred by three years while a further €50m in variables have been deferred by four years.

💥 Informa @victor_nahe 🔵🔴 Los jugadores del @FCBarcelona acaban de ratificar por amplia mayoría el acuerdo para la rebaja salarial ➡️ 122M€ de sus nóminas de esta temporada diferidos en 4 años ➡️ 50M€ en variables diferidos en 3 años pic.twitter.com/PlbKOHBY8y — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) December 11, 2020

It has been reported that the club were aiming to save €190m by these measures and whilst this saving will fall short of that amount, it is still seen as significant.

Recent comments from interim president Carlos Tusquets has dominated recent Barcelona news as he gave an interview speaking of the club’s “worrying” financial situation.

Tusquets gave a wide-ranging interview to Catalan radio station RAC1, with quotes carried in full by Marca, where he claimed that the player’s would not get their usual annual payment in January while he also said urgent repairs were required for the club’s Camp Nou stadium.

The club accounts show that Barcelona’s debt had more than doubled during the 2019-20 campaign amid extremely worrying financial results.

The club’s financial figures, as outlined by Marca, show that the debt at the club has risen from €217m in June 2019 to €488m in June 2020.

Whilst the club’s first-team squad has been slimmed down this year, with a reported €80m off the wage bill, there is still a worrying financial outlook for the club.