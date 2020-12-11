Atletico Madrid: Diego Costa hopes to return to action this month

Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa is hopeful of a return to first-team action this month after recovering from deep vein thrombosis.

The club’s talismanic striker was diagnosed with a blood clot in his right leg a fortnight ago, as reported by Diario AS, and it had been thought that he would face a lengthy absence.

However, Marca now report that Costa is closing in on a return to action and will provide competition for Luis Suarez and Joao Felix for a place in the starting line-up.

The latest injury continued the striker’s run of bad luck this campaign; he pulled up after 47 minutes of Atletico’s 2-0 La Liga win over Celta Vigo, after stretching to make a pass to strike partner Luis Suarez, having been diagnosed with Covid-19 back in September.

So far this campaign, Costa has played a total of 187 minutes where he has scored one goal and faces a fresh challenge for his spot in the starting line-up at the club following the arrival of Luis Suarez this summer.

The 32-year-old Costa, who came off the bench in the recent 1-0 win over Barcelona, had been linked with a move away from the club this season but that appears increasingly unlikely.