Zinedine Zidane: “I will never be the Ferguson of Madrid, that’s for sure”

Real Madrid came into Wednesday evening’s Champions League clash with Borussia Monchengladbach in full knowledge that they had no room for error.

Los Blancos began the evening outside of the qualification places for the competition’s last 16, needing to beat the Germans to stand a chance of progressing to the next round.

They did. A brace from Karim Benzema capped an incredibly comfortable performance from the hosts, who were in control from the first minute to secure their place in the next round.

Coach Zinedine Zidane had come under significant pressure in recent times, with Madrid flagging domestically as well as in Europe.

They were beaten by Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 last week only to bounce back with an impressive away win at Sevilla in La Liga on Saturday afternoon.

All Madridistas went into the game hoping for more of the same, and they got it from the jump. Zidane, speaking in comments carried by Marca after the final whistle, was in good form.

In a turn indicative of the oscillating current of footballing opinion, the Frenchman had to bat away comparisons with Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson.

“I will never be the Ferguson of Madrid, that’s for sure,” he said.

“I want to enjoy what I’m doing. I don’t know how long I’m going to stay here, it’s not something I think about. I’m very lucky to be at this club and I like to be here until the difficult moments.

“These are moments of life. I’ve been in Spain, in Madrid, for a long time, and I want to continue for a while.”

Zidane was also asked about Luka Modric. The Croatian midfielder has just turned 35 but has been arguably Madrid’s best performer this season, running games with incredibly quality and delivering an energy that belies his advanced years.

His contract, however, expires this coming summer, and negotiations are advancing slowly for a new deal.

“Given the quality he has and his character, he will play as long as he wants,” Zidane said.

“He’s said that he wants to finish his career at Real Madrid, as I have done so. But all the players deserve to be here. Every time you ask me about a player I will say, they deserve to be here.”

Next up for Zidane and Los Blancos is the visit of league-leading Atletico Madrid on Saturday evening. Diego Simeone’s men also qualified for the last 16 on Wednesday courtesy of a 2-0 defeat of RB Salzburg, and will provide a stern test.

