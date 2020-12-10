Real Madrid star Modric proven right after message to Zinedine Zidane

Luka Modric sent a message to Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane last month that he reached an optimal level of performance when starting several matches in a row, and he has been proven right.

The information is outlined by a report in Marca, which quotes the midfielder as saying in November: “I’m better when I play several games in a row rather than when they rest me.”

That comment was made over the last international break with his nation Croatia after a spell of games when Modric was often deployed as a substitute at club level.

Real Madrid news has been dominated in recent weeks by inconsistent form, but the midfield maestro has started all six matches for his club since the break and has been a class act in those appearances – playing in every minute apart from the final 20 minutes against Alaves.

His performance in Wednesday night’s Champions League win over Borussia Monchengladbach was majestic, but in line with his recent standard of performance.

The Croatian midfield maestro is into the final 12 months of his contract at the Spanish giants and a report from October in Marca outlined how his level of performance is persuading the club to offer him a new deal.

Indeed, that included a poll for Madridistas asking whether or not the experienced midfielder should have his deal renewed at the club, with 91 percent of the 25,000 respondents believing he should be offered an extension.

The Croatian started 22 La Liga games last campaign despite the return of Martin Odegaard – who spent last season on loan at Real Sociedad from Madrid – being viewed as his long-term replacement in the Spanish capital, Modric is playing as well as ever.