Mateu Lahoz to officiate Saturday’s Madrid derby clash

Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz has been chosen as the referee for this weekend’s Madrid derby clash as Real Madrid travel to La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid.

The Valencia native, who is the most recognised Spanish official, will be assisted in the match by VAR official Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva.

Atleti enter the game atop the league and a home win would take them nine points clear of their city rivals, while they have still played one game fewer in that timeframe.

Zinedine Zidane’s side start the game in fourth place in the table – five points from Real Sociedad and one point behind Villarreal, but have played a game fewer than each of them.

The details of all the officiating appointments for this weekend's games has been outlined by Marca, while Barcelona take on Levante at the Camp Nou in the Sunday night clash in La Liga, and that match will be officiated by Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea.