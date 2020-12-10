Champions League La Liga

Luka Modric trolls Sergio Ramos on Instagram

Real Madrid came into Wednesday evening’s Champions League clash with Borussia Monchengladbach in full knowledge that they had no room for error.

Los Blancos began the evening outside of the qualification places for the competition’s last 16, needing to beat the Germans to stand a chance of progressing to the next round.

They did. A brace from Karim Benzema capped an incredibly comfortable performance from the hosts, who were in control from the first minute to secure their place in the next round.

The game also marked the return of captain Sergio Ramos, so the mood afterwards was, as to perhaps be expected, jubilant. Ramos took to social media to post a picture with him and Benzema in the dressing room after the match.

The Frenchman was still in a tracksuit, while the Sevillano was, in typical Ramos style, already all dressed up as observed by Mundo Deportivo. Luka Modric commented on the post on Instagram asking “where have you parked the horse?”

