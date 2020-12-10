Juventus the most-likely option for Zinedine Zidane target Paul Pogba

Manchester United star Paul Pogba is said to have had a face-to-face meeting with coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that could spell the beginning of the end for his the Frenchman’s time at the club.

The meeting occurred following United’s 3-2 defeat at RB Leipzig that resulted in the English club’s elimination from the Champions League according to the Daily Mail and reported in Diario AS.

Pogba didn’t start against the Germans, with the game coming the day after his agent, Mino Raiola, spoke of his client’s desire to leave Old Trafford as soon as possible.

He came on for the final half-hour and was said to be one of their key performers in the attempted, but ultimately failed, comeback.

The noise around the player indicates that the most likely option would be a return to Italy with Juventus.

The Turin club’s financial situation isn’t as liquid as it has been in recent times, so talk around the deal is hinting at the possibility of an exchange or part-exchange involving Paulo Dybala going the other way.

Another possibility, of course, is Real Madrid. Zinedine Zidane is said to retain an interest in bringing his compatriot to the Santiago Bernabeu, and would prioritise him over a younger option like Rennes’ 18 year-old Eduardo Camavinga.

The board in Madrid, however, are said to prefer the latter, whose salary currently amounts to €2m and would be the more affordable option in this uncertain financial climate.

Pogba, by contrast, pockets in the region of €15m at the moment. Both signings are thought to be available for between €50m and €80m.

