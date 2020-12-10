Joaquin key to Real Betis’ future both on and off the pitch

Real Betis captain Joaquin could hold the key to the Andalusian club’s immediate future off the pitch as well as on it according to a report in Diario AS.

Betis hold a shareholders’ meeting on December 21st that could have significant impact on the current direction of the club.

Currently under the leadership of Angel Haro and Jose Miguel Lopez Catalan, a new movement has emerged to challenge them.

Lorenzo Serra Ferrer is at the heart of a project running with the slogan “another Betis is possible”.

The movement is also backed by important shareholders including Joaquin Caro Ledesma, Francisco Galera and Rafael Salas.

Its Joaquin Sanchez, however, who could hold the key to facilitating this new bid for bower.

He acquired a large number of shares in December 2017 to now handle around 2%, a large figure when considering the balance of power between the two movements currently jostling for leadership.

“I would dare to say that our group would act more directly, but it’s also true that there is a large degree of control within the club by small shareholders and supporters’ clubs,” Lorenzo Serra Ferrer said.

In this sense, the percentage held by Joaquin is higher than it appears, and it’s unknown which side of the battle for power he has aligned himself with, if either.

The player is still an important part of coach Manuel Pellegrini‘s first team, and could renew the contract that’s scheduled to expire this coming June even though he’ll be turning 40 next season.

