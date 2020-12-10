French centre-back not wanted by either Barcelona or Benfica

Barcelona are said to have made it clear that Jean-Clair Todibo won’t be returning to the club from Benfica no matter how much the Portuguese club may want it according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Blaugrana didn’t ask for Todibo to return when they were in the midst of a centre-back crisis and are said to be adamant that they couldn’t have even if they wanted to given the contractual agreement they agreed with Benfica when the French centre-back joined them on loan in the summer.

Benfica paid €2m to sign Todibo but are said to not be happy with him. They’ve passed comments through the media in recent times suggesting as much that Barcelona sources maintain is only an attempt on their part to apply pressure on the Catalan club.

The 22 year-old was loaned to Benfica with the idea of obtaining minutes but he hasn’t played any thus far. Coach Jorge Jesus took advantage of a press conference ahead of their Europa League clash with Standard Liege to announce that “Todibo has neither the physical nor tactical conditions [to play]. He has not worked with the team and he’s not one of the players I’m thinking of.”

