Former Valencia captain’s prophetic tweet mocking Ronald Koeman: “Hopefully one day he coaches Barcelona so the league will be more equal”

Ronald Koeman’s time as Barcelona boss is not going well; his side have just eight points from their last eight league games and lost 3-0 to Juventus this midweek.

Whilst the Blaugrana are through to the Round of 16 of the Champions League, their domestic form has seen them lose four and win just twice of their last eight outings in La Liga, as they languish ninth in the standings.

Now it has emerged that a former captain of Valencia tweeted six years ago that he would like to see Koeman managing the Catalan giants, as it would be damaging for the club and make La Liga “more equal.”

Dutch boss Koeman had a short stint in charge at the Mestalla in the 2007-08 campaign but only lasted five months at the helm, with David Albelda taking to social media back in 2014 to mock the manager, whose scrutiny is now dominating Barcelona news.

Hoy veo a gente hablar de Koeman. Ojalá algún día entrene al Barcelona así se igualaría algo la liga. — david (@dalbelda) January 9, 2014

Albelda’s tweet read: “Today I see people talking about Koeman. Hopefully one day he coaches Barcelona so the league will be more equal.”

Real Betis captain Joaquin, another former player at Valencia under Koeman, has previously said this season that he would not want Koeman “even as a kitman” again, as per Cadena Ser.

Despite guiding Valencia to the Copa del Rey title in his one season at the club, Koeman won just 11 of his 34 matches at the helm and he was sacked from his position with his expensively-assembled squad languishing in 15th place in La Liga.