Former Real Madrid star faces nine years in prison after rape conviction upheld

Former Real Madrid, Manchester City and Milan star Robinho has had his nine-year prison sentence in his native Brazil upheld.

The Brazilian international was convicted of rape in 2017, as outlined by The Guardian, with a nine-year jail sentence handed down by the courts, but his appeal process with the Italian courts has been ongoing in the years since.

Atenção: Robinho acaba de ser condenado novamente, agora em 2ª INSTÂNCIA, a nove anos de prisão por estupro coletivo. A defesa tentou desqualificar a vítima, mostrando ao tribunal fotos dela ingerido bebida alcoólica, mas as juízas mantiveram a condenação pic.twitter.com/eTXkwVLQjj — Adriano Wilkson (@adrianowilkson) December 10, 2020

Now, Brazilian outlet UOL has reported that the sentence has been upheld by the Italian Court of Appeal after the judge dismissed an appeal from the defence which attempted to disqualify the victim on account of photos of her drinking alcohol.

Robinho has continually said he is not guilty and vows to fight the accusations, which allege he was part of a gang rape of a 22-year-old Albanian woman in a Milan nightclub in January 2013, and it is now claimed he will make a fresh appeal.

Santos agreed a deal to bring the 36-year old back to the club for a third spell earlier this year but the decision was heavily criticised due to his connection with the criminal case, and the club have now terminated their agreement with him – without having played a game.

“Prison immediately, I have no more to say. There is still an appeal, but…What more do you want? Prison. No rapist can be applauded,” the Minister of Women, Family and Human Rights in Brazil, Damares Alves told reporters in October, as per Marca.

Robinho scored 35 goals in 137 appearances for Madrid between 2005 and 2009.

Image via Marca