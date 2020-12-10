Former Real Betis director launches strongly-worded attack on Quique Setien

Former Real Betis director Lorenzo Serra Ferrer has launched an explosive attack on former Betis coach Quique Setien according to a report in Diario Sport.

Serra Ferrer is leading the “another Betis is possible” movement, a platform challenging for leadership of the Andalusian club’s board of directors at the next shareholders’ meeting on this coming December 21st.

He charges that the project currently in place in Seville has run its course and that his movement, aligned with several important shareholders, is the best alternative.

As part of his promotion Serra Ferrer is doing publicity rounds, and had some interesting things to say to Onda Cero Sevilla on Thursday afternoon.

Of particular significance were his comments about Setien, the coach in charge of the Betis first team when Serra Ferrer was previously at the club as director.

The current leaders at Betis, Angel Haro and Jose Miguel Lopez Catalan, accused Serra Ferrer in a written document of being unfair with Setien when the two were at the club.

“I’m a bit ashamed that a vice president can write these things,” Serra Ferrer said. “He’s talking about a coach who, with forgiveness, took the fans up the ***. He says that the fans of Huesca are better than that of Betis.”

Serra Ferrer also touched on the need for structural change at Betis. “Nothing is eternal,” he said. “After five years, the current project shows signs of exhaustion. There are capricious decisions and the objectives should not be so mediocre.” He doesn’t, however, see himself as becoming president.

Featured image courtesy of FC Barcelona Noticias.