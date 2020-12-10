Diego Martinez speaks of his delight after Granada secure passage to the Europa League last 32

Granada secured passage into the knockout stages of European competition for the first time in their history last week, finishing second in their group just a point off top spot.

It’s a crowning achievement on a phenomenal run from the Andalusian club, with coach Diego Martinez a pivotal part of their development.

He, the players and the club will look forward to the draw for the last 32 of the Europa League this coming Monday with great excitement.

“We must congratulate the people of Granada because on Monday we’ll be in the hype [amongst the elite of the European elite] for the first time in 90 years and in the year in which we made our debut, it’s a dream for everyone,” Martinez said post-match after Granada drew 0-0 with PAOK in comments carried by Mundo Deportivo.

Granada will be joined by Real Sociedad and Villarreal in the last 32, with all three Spanish teams making it through to the knockout stage.

All three are also performing well in La Liga. La Real are second only to Atletico Madrid, just a point behind top spot. Villarreal are in third, a point clear of Real Madrid, while Granada are in seventh between Sevilla and Real Betis.

All three will be hoping to continue to balance their domestic and European commitments as well as they have so far going into the New Year.

