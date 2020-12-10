Champions League team of the week: Atletico Madrid duo selected, but no place for Real Madrid stars

Atletico Madrid had two players selected in the Champions League Team of the week following their victory over RB Salzburg.

The triumph in Austria secured Diego Simeone’s progression into the Round of 16 of the competition, with goalscorers Mario Hermoso and Yannick Carrasco both making it into the XI of the side, based on fantasy football points.

However, perhaps surprisingly there was no place for any stars of Real Madrid – who ran out 2-0 victors at home to Borussia Monchengladbach to seal their place in the knockout stages, with striker Karim Benzema netting a first-half double.

Benzema’s former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo was selected, as the Portuguese netted two penalties in a 3-0 win for Juventus at Barcelona.

Unsurprisingly, no Blaugrana players qualified for the team due to this result, while no Sevilla players were selected either despite their side recording an impressive win at Rennes, having already sealed their progress to the knockouts.