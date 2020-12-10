Barcelona teenage star adamant: “This is not the time to make excuses”

Barcelona teenage star Pedri has confessed that there can be no excuses for the club’s run of poor form and that they must improve both performances and results.

The 17-year-old joined the Blaugrana in an initial €5m transfer from Las Palmas this summer and is widely regarded as one of the best youth products in Spanish football, swiftly establishing himself in the first-team reckoning at the Camp Nou.

A month younger than Barcelona teenage forward Ansu Fati, he has risen through the ranks of the Spanish youth teams and now is rated among the best teenagers in European football.

However, Barcelona news is currently being defined by the club’s poor run of results on the pitch – they have won just twice in their most recent eight league matches while they also slumped to a 3-0 home defeat against Juventus on Wednesday.

In quotes carried by Marca, Pedri explained: “This is not the time to make excuses, neither in terms of the sporting results or with the club. You have to do your best on the pitch.

“We have to improve in La Liga and when the Champions League returns as well. We can offer improvements. We have made mistakes and we know it. We are going to change the dynamics.”

The teenage star – whose full name is Pedro González López – starred for Las Palmas last campaign and netted four goals for Pepe Mel’s side, alongside providing six assists.