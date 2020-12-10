Barcelona presidential favourite adds two women to his bid

Barcelona prospective presidential candidate Victor Font has added Maria Teresa Andreu and Joana Barbany to his ticket for next month’s election.

The two women will join the club’s board of directors if Font triumphs in the election and follow the names of Toni Nadal, Ramon Cugat and Antoni Bassas, who have already thrown their weight behind the candidate.

Carlos Tusquets is the current interim president of the Blaugrana following the resignation of former club supremo Josep Maria Bartomeu, with elections behind held on 24 January 2021.

The elections are continuing to dominate Barcelona news with ESPN Deportes recently outlining how Font was the early frontrunner for the position, of which there are now seven confirmed candidates.

As outlined by Marca, 68-year-old Maria Teresa Andreu was previously the president of the club’s women’s football team during the presidential term of Joan Gaspart, while she has also held various positions in UEFA and both the Catalan and Spanish federations.

She is quoted by the report as stating: “I can honestly say that Victor Font has everything planned sportingly and financially. I fell in love with his project, because it is a winning project, which is the most important thing in a project.”

Joana Barbany, 46, is the general director of the Digital Society of the Department of Digital Policies and Public Administration of the Generalitat de Catalunya.

She has said: “It is not normal that a club where a third of the social members are women does not have the same proportion in decision-making places.”