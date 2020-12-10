Barcelona and Real Madrid target Erling Haaland’s starting price revealed

Erling Haaland is a name on the wish-list of pretty much every club in European football.

Still just 20, the Norwegian striker has become one of the hottest talents in the game, attracting admiring glances from every elite club, including Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Now, the situation regarding the transfer fee it would take to prise him from Borussia Dortmund is becoming clearer. His starting price as of the end of his second season at the club, according to Oriol Domenech and reported by Mundo Deportivo, is €75m.

The clause was said to be insisted upon by Haaland’s agent, Mino Raiola, something he also achieved with Mathijs de Ligt, who joined Juventus in the summer of 2019.

Haaland joined Dortmund for €20m from RB Salzburg, so the club stand to make a healthy profit from him. €75m is understood to just be the starting price, however, with a commission due to Raiola as well as the player’s father.

According to reports in Germany, the true price Dortmund paid for the player last January was close to double the official fee when inclusive of said commission.

