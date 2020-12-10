Atletico Madrid’s incredible form ahead of Real Madrid derby clash

All eyes will be on the Spanish capital this Saturday as La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid take on city rivals Real Madrid in a crunch derby clash.

Diego Simeone’s side hold a six point-lead over Los Blancos going into the encounter and also have a game in hand, putting them in an incredibly strong position early in the standings.

Whilst Atleti have won eight of their 10 league clashes so far this season, conceding just two goals in the process, their excellent run of form domestically stretches all the way back to last season, with Marca now looking ahead to the derby in Real Madrid news.

Indeed, their last league defeat came in the Madrid derby all the way back on 1 February, when Madrid edged out their neighbours 1-0 thanks to a Karim Benzema goal, but La Liga news has changed significantly since.

Los Rojiblancos are now undefeated in their last 26 league matches stretching over 10 months, of which they have won 17 – including each of the last six.

The visitors for Saturday’s clash, by contrast, have won just once in their last four league games.