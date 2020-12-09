Zinedine Zidane: “We had a spectacular game from the first minute until the end”

Real Madrid came into Wednesday evening’s Champions League clash with Borussia Monchengladbach in full knowledge that they had no room for error.

Los Blancos began the evening outside of the qualification places for the competition’s last 16, needing to beat the Germans to stand a chance of progressing to the next round.

They did. A brace from Karim Benzema capped an incredibly comfortable performance from the hosts, who were in control from the first minute to secure their place in the next round.

Coach Zinedine Zidane had come under significant pressure in recent times, with Madrid flagging domestically as well as in Europe.

They were beaten by Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 last week only to bounce back with an impressive away win at Sevilla in La Liga on Saturday afternoon.

All Madridistas went into the game hoping for more of the same, and they got it from the jump. Zidane, speaking in comments carried by Marca after the final whistle, was in good form.

“The objective was this, to finish first,” he said.

“We had a spectacular game from the first minute until the end. We interpreted the game very well, and I think it was the most complete game of our season.”

Zidane was also asked why Madrid don’t perform at that level every week. “I’ve been a player and it’s impossible to always play like this,” he responded.

“We don’t perform solely under pressure. We’ve played other good games as well, but it’s true that this team has this thing where, when the difficulties are great, they deliver.”

Featured image courtesy of DAZN.