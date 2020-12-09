Watch: Yannick Carrasco doubles Atletico Madrid’s advantage at RB Salzburg

Atletico Madrid travelled to Austria to lock horns with RB Salzburg in the Champions League on Wednesday evening in the knowledge that they couldn’t countenance defeat.

With Bayern Munich runaway winners in their group, Atletico needed to at least draw to guarantee their place in the last 16 of the competition, with their European form not matching up with their stellar domestic record this season.

Cholo Simeone’s side are currently top of La Liga, a point clear of second-placed Real Sociedad with two games in hand having won eight and drawn two of their first ten games in 2019/20. They’re considered by many to be the early title favourites.

Los Colchoneros started well, and took the lead six minutes before the half-time break. Yannick Carrasco whipped in a free kick from deep on the left side to meet Mario Hermoso, who had broken across goal, in the air.

Four minutes from time, Atletico doubled their advantage and all but confirmed their place in the last 16. This time Yannick Carrasco capitalised on a high ball from the right side to steer his effort coolly into the back of the net.

