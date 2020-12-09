Watch: Luke Modric has goal ruled out for offside for Real Madrid against Borussia Monchengladbach

Real Madrid came into Wednesday evening’s Champions League clash with Borussia Monchengladbach in full knowledge that they had no room for error.

Los Blancos began the evening outside of the qualification places for the competition’s last 16, needing to beat the Germans to stand a chance of progressing to the next round.

Coach Zinedine Zidane has come under significant pressure in recent times, with Madrid flagging domestically as well as in Europe.

They were beaten by Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 last week only to bounce back with an impressive away win at Sevilla in La Liga on Saturday afternoon.

Zidane and all Madridistas went into the game hoping for more of the same, and at the start, at least, they got it.

Los Blancos took the lead inside the first ten minutes, when Karim Benzema steered a glancing header into the back of the net after a floated ball from Lucas Vazquez.

Benzema doubled his and Madrid’s advantage in the 32nd minute. This time it was Rodrygo who delivered a whipped ball across the face of goal from the right side for the Frenchman to steer home with a free header.

Madrid almost made it three in the minutes before half-time. Luka Modric, their 35 year-old midfield conductor, scored a neat half-volley only for it to be ruled out for an offside in the buildup.

Featured image courtesy of Real Madrid CF.