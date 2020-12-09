Watch: Karim Benzema gives Real Madrid a pivotal lead against Borussia Monchengladbach

Real Madrid came into Wednesday evening’s Champions League clash with Borussia Monchengladbach in full knowledge that they had no room for error.

Los Blancos began the evening outside of the qualification places for the competition’s last 16, needing to beat the Germans to stand a chance of progressing to the next round.

Coach Zinedine Zidane has come under significant pressure in recent times, with Madrid flagging domestically as well as in Europe.

They were beaten by Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 last week only to bounce back with an impressive away win at Sevilla in La Liga on Saturday afternoon.

Zidane and all Madridistas went into the game hoping for more of the same, and at the start, at least, they got it.

Los Blancos took the lead inside the first ten minutes, when Karim Benzema steered a glancing header into the back of the net after a floated ball from Lucas Vazquez.

