Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo’s important late challenge on Lionel Messi

Barcelona faced Juventus Tuesday evening at Camp Nou in a clash that was touted as deciding the winners of Champions League Group G.

It did. Juventus won 3-0 courtesy of a brace from Cristiano Ronaldo and a goal from Winston McKennie. The Italians had to better Barcelona’s 2-0 victory over them in Turin in October to steal top spot, and they did.

The big story around the evening was the presence of Lionel Messi and Ronaldo, widely considered to be two of the greatest footballers in history, who were lining up against each other for the first time since the latter departed from Real Madrid in the summer of 2018.

Late in the game, there was a moment where Ronaldo tracked back and made an important challenge on Messi in a position that could have spelled danger for Juventus. The Argentine brought the ball through Leonardo Bonucci’s legs only to be muscled off the ball by his Portuguese counterpart.

