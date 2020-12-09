Real Madrid’s Lucas Vazquez on his contractual situation: “That’s a complicated issue”

Real Madrid came into Wednesday evening’s Champions League clash with Borussia Monchengladbach in full knowledge that they had no room for error.

Los Blancos began the evening outside of the qualification places for the competition’s last 16, needing to beat the Germans to stand a chance of progressing to the next round.

They did. A brace from Karim Benzema capped an incredibly comfortable performance from the hosts, who were in control from the first minute to secure their place in the next round.

Coach Zinedine Zidane had come under significant pressure in recent times, with Madrid flagging domestically as well as in Europe.

They were beaten by Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 last week only to bounce back with an impressive away win at Sevilla in La Liga on Saturday afternoon.

Madridistas went into the game hoping for more of the same and they got it from the jump. A key element to their victory was the good performance of Lucas Vazquez, who filled in superbly at right-back.

The Galician is in the midst of contract negotiations with Madrid, with his current deal due to run out in this coming summer.

Speaking with Movistar in comments carried by Marca, he responded to his performance as well as his contractual situation.

“That’s a complicated issue,” Vazquez said of his contract.

“We’ll see what happens. I dedicate myself to work, and in football sometimes it doesn’t depend on just one part. I’m very happy to be in Madrid.

“Both this game and the one in Milan was very good. We have shown what the team is capable of. Rodrygo is a great player and it’s very easy to play with him because he understands football very well.

“We needed a victory. It’s important for the coach and for us, and together we make a great team. We have no doubts about what we are capable of doing.”

