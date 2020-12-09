Real Madrid confirmed line-up v Gladbach: Sergio Ramos returns for crunch clash

Captain Sergio Ramos has returned to the Real Madrid starting line-up for the crunch Champions League clash against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Ramos has been absent since last month’s international break when he went off injured in Spain’s 6-0 win over Germany, while he returns to partner Raphael Varane in the heart of the defence.

Real Madrid news recently has focused on the concern for the club in defence, particularly when Ramos is absent, with it being highlighted how Madrid have lost seven of their last nine matches in Europe without the central defender.

The rest of the starting line-up is as expected although Lucas Vazquez retains his place at right-back ahead of Dani Carvajal, who has returned to the matchday squad following an injury.

Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes are both selected from the start and will flank Karim Benzema in attack.

Eden Hazard, Fede Valverde, Martin Odegaard, Mariano Diaz and Luka Jovic are among the injury absentees for Los Blancos.

Madrid enter the final matchday on seven points from their five group games – one point behind Borussia Monchengladbach, whom they host on the final day, and behind Shakhtar Donetsk due to their head-to-head record.

Madrid will definitely be eliminated with a loss at home to Gladbach and even a draw will not be enough if the Ukrainian side secure at least a point against Inter.