Real Madrid: Belgium teammate on injuries – “It’s not Hazard’s fault”

Thomas Vermaelen has defended Real Madrid star and his Belgian international teammate Eden Hazard over his injury record.

The Belgian has been tormented by injury issues and absences since joining Los Blancos in the summer of 2019 and is currently unavailable for a crucial run of fixtures for Zinedine Zidane’s side.

As per Marca, Hazard is in the midst of a three-week absence after suffering a quadriceps injury in the recent La Liga defeat to Alaves.

Vermaelen is quoted as saying by Diario AS: “First of all, everyone is quick to say that he is prone to injury and that sort of thing. I think he had a blow to his ankle. It’s not his fault. It must be a muscle injury, I don’t think it’s serious.

“For me personally, he is a world class player. I played against him in England. When he comes back and starts playing, you will see the best of him. It does not worry me. He will return.”

Hazard netted just one goal across 22 appearances in his debut campaign in Spain, although Madrid ended up winning their first league title in three years.

The Belgian international suffered a fracture to his right distal fibula during the 1-0 La Liga loss at Levante in February – just a week after he returned from a similar three-month layoff, summing up a difficult season, and his second campaign is proving similarly frustrating.