Pau Torres hopes that Villarreal’s Europa League clash with Qarabag isn’t played

Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres has been speaking to the media ahead of this weekend’s round of La Liga action.

He spoke about his club’s Europa League campaign, the upcoming match against Real Betis as well as his much-talked about future.

Villarreal’s Europa League clash with Qarabag was cancelled after a Covid-19 outbreak within the Azerbaijani side’s squad.

The Yellow Submarine are waiting to hear whether they’ll have to replay the game, a dead rubber, or not.

“We are waiting,” Pau said in comments carried by Marca.

“We don’t know what Uefa are going to decide. In the end, due to the calendar, I think it would be better not to play it.

“We have many games and it’s an inconsequential game because we’re first no matter what happens and they, unfortunately, no longer have options. But I think that we will play.”

Next up for Villarreal is a trip to Seville to face Betis on Sunday afternoon. The Yellow Submarine are currently third, a point clear of fourth-placed Real Madrid and four behind second-placed Real Sociedad.

“The postponement allows us to focus immediately on the match against Betis. It’s a difficult match, which comes after three draws in the league. We want three points again.

“Thankfully for us it allows us to put in good work because it’s our first clean week without European competition.”

Pau has been the subject of much transfer talk in recent times, with his excellent performances for both Villarreal and La Roja linking him with a big-money move to one of Europe’s elite.

The 23 year-old, however, made it clear he was keeping his feet on the ground.

“I am very calm, with a contract at Villarreal,” Pau said.

“I am happy at Villarreal and happy in my town. I have to keep working because I know I have many things to improve, and where better than Villarreal? I still have a long time to do everything.”

Featured image courtesy of La Razon.