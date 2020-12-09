Karim Benzema equals all-time Real Madrid club record

Striker Karim Benzema has equalled a long-standing club record for Real Madrid in tonight’s Champions League clash against Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Frenchman makes his 527th appearance for the club, equalling a club record for a non-Spaniard which was set by former star full-back Roberto Carlos back in 2007.

Real Madrid news in recent years has focused on more investment in forwards following Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit in 2018, but Benzema has stepped up to the plate in terms of his output.

Benzema joined Los Blancos in the summer of 2009 from French club Lyon and he has been a fixture in the team over the years since and he has steered clear of injuries in that timeframe – playing over 30 matches in all 11 of his full seasons to date.

The striker has also been a prolific scorer of his years in the Spanish capital, netting 255 goals in that time while two of his three season best goal returns – 30 and 27 goals respectively – have come in the last two seasons, while has grabbed six goals in 13 outings this time.