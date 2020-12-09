Kaka recalls spell at Real Madrid: “I had to change my game”

Former Brazilian star Kaka has recalled his spell at Real Madrid and admitted that he had to change his style of play after joining the club.

The Brazil international represented Madrid for four seasons between 2009 and 2013, before eventually returning to Milan – the club from whom he moved to the Spanish giants.

The playmaker joined Madrid for a then world record fee of €65m but won just one La Liga title and did not taste success in European football across his four years at Los Blancos.

Indeed, the Brazilian ace started just 61 league games across his stint at the club – less than 40 percent of the number of potential matches – as he was beset by injury issues, stemming from a long-term knee injury.

Now he has admitted that due to the differences between Spanish and Italian football, he was forced to adapt his style of play.

Kaka told Sky Sports, as per Diario AS: “I had to change my game a bit. Real Madrid’s style is very aggressive, so when you are winning 3-0, the fans keep asking for more. This is Real Madrid, offensive all the time. You had to adapt.”

Kaka scored 29 goals and provided 32 assists in 120 appearances in all competitions during his stint in Spain.

Image via Diario AS