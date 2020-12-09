Barcelona to learn their opponents in the Champions League last 16 on Monday

Barcelona will learn who they’re going to face in the last 16 of the Champions League on Monday.

A draw will be held at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, and given that Barcelona finished second in their group due to their 3-0 defeat to Juventus on the final matchday they’re in line for a difficult draw, as explained by Diario Sport.

Bayern Munich, the side that delivered that historic 8-2 humiliation to Barcelona in Lisbon toward the end of last season, won Group A and are a potential opponent for the Catalans again.

Group B has proved more competitive, with the winners of the group to be decided this evening. Borussia Monchengladbach are the winners as things stand, but could be usurped by Shakhtar Donetsk or Real Madrid (who can’t draw Barcelona) depending on results.

Manchester City topped Group C, meaning that Pep Guardiola could be in line to return to Camp Nou to face his old team should the draw work out like that.

Liverpool, the side that knocked Barcelona out of the semi-finals of the Champions League in dramatic circumstances back in 2018, won Group D, so could be in line for another date in Catalonia.

Chelsea beat Sevilla to first place in Group E, and Frank Lampard’s highly-talented squad are another potential opponent for the Blaugrana in the last 16.

Borussia Dortmund beat Zenit St. Petersburg on the last day of the group stage to top Group F, and are perhaps the weakest of all of Barcelona’s potential rivals in the draw. They do, however, have the incredible Erling Haaland in their ranks.

Group H is yet to be decided, with Paris Saint-Germain’s clash with Istanbul Basaksehir scheduled to be played this evening after being disrupted last night by a racist incident. RB Leipzig could top the group depending on whether PSG lose.

Featured image courtesy of Sport360.